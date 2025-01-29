Shaw, Rashford seen in Man Utd training today

Luke Shaw took part in training for Manchester United today.

The fullback featured in this morning's training session at Carrington ahead of tomorrow night's Europa League clash at FCSB.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shaw has managed just three appearances for United so far this season.

Along with Shaw, Marcus Rashford was also seen working in training with his future still up-in-the-air.

Rashford was observed by the watching press just days after manager Ruben Amorim had questioned his efforts in training.

After a slow start, Rashford was seen cracking some jokes and smiling with teammates towards the end of the session.