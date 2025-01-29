Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti wary of Brest; confident of Vini Jr future
Man Utd hoping to seal Borussia Dortmund's Gittens ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool bids

Shaw, Rashford seen in Man Utd training today

Paul Vegas
Shaw, Rashford seen in Man Utd training today
Shaw, Rashford seen in Man Utd training todayAction Plus
Luke Shaw took part in training for Manchester United today.

The fullback featured in this morning's training session at Carrington ahead of tomorrow night's Europa League clash at FCSB.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shaw has managed just three appearances for United so far this season.

Along with Shaw, Marcus Rashford was also seen working in training with his future still up-in-the-air.

Rashford was observed by the watching press just days after manager Ruben Amorim had questioned his efforts in training.

After a slow start, Rashford was seen cracking some jokes and smiling with teammates towards the end of the session.

Mentions
Premier LeagueShaw LukeRashford MarcusManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim and Rashford no longer on speaking terms
Fenerbahce chief Ilicali makes clear Rashford transfer stand
Scholes believes Rashford should be "banished" from Man Utd dressing room