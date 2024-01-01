Man Utd defender Maguire: Southgate style criticism just ridiculous

Maguire missed the tournament due to injury.
He told BBC Sport: "Yes, England's performances may not have been great, but that's the football you see in such a short tournament. It's not so easy to see. football of a certain type, there are many fewer risks taken by the players. You cannot afford to make mistakes or have the ball stolen by getting out of complex situations in a clean way. It was not for nothing that we saw that there were not many high-scoring victories."
He also said: "I found it (the criticism) a bit ridiculous. I really don't know what the media or the fans expected from this team. To go and beat Serbia 4-0 in the first match and then beat Denmark 3-0? They thought it would just be a walk in the park? I'm not sure where the narrative has changed. Throughout Gareth Southgate's tenure as manager, there's been a really positive outlook."
Maguie added: "It was difficult not to participate. It was really frustrating to work all season to be in top shape both mentally and physically and to be able to feel like I could really make the difference for Manchester United and for my country, without then being able to take part."