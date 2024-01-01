Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
West Ham agree terms for Bayern Munich defender in HUGE deal
Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso
Man Utd looking to trade Wan-Bissaka for Dutch star

Man Utd defender Maguire: Southgate style criticism just ridiculous

Man Utd defender Maguire: Southgate style criticism just ridiculous
Man Utd defender Maguire: Southgate style criticism just ridiculous
Man Utd defender Maguire: Southgate style criticism just ridiculousAction Plus
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has rejected criticism of England's run to the final of the Euros.

Maguire missed the tournament due to injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told BBC Sport: "Yes, England's performances may not have been great, but that's the football you see in such a short tournament. It's not so easy to see. football of a certain type, there are many fewer risks taken by the players. You cannot afford to make mistakes or have the ball stolen by getting out of complex situations in a clean way. It was not for nothing that we saw that there were not many high-scoring victories."

He also said: "I found it (the criticism) a bit ridiculous. I really don't know what the media or the fans expected from this team. To go and beat Serbia 4-0 in the first match and then beat Denmark 3-0? They thought it would just be a walk in the park? I'm not sure where the narrative has changed. Throughout Gareth Southgate's tenure as manager, there's been a really positive outlook."

Maguie  added: "It was difficult not to participate. It was really frustrating to work all season to be in top shape both mentally and physically and to be able to feel like I could really make the difference for Manchester United and for my country, without then being able to take part."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMaguire HarrySouthgate GarethManchester United
Related Articles
Shaw survives England axe as Man Utd pal Maguire goes
Man Utd make definitive Southgate decision
Maguire holds crunch Man Utd talks with Ten Hag