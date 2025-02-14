Man Utd defender Lisandro undergoes surgery

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has undergone surgery to repair his torn ACL.

The centre half is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering the injury against Crystal Palace on February 2.

Martinez went down following an innocuous clash with Palace winger Ismaila Sarr late in the game.

"Licha is really important for us, not just as a football player, but as a character, especially in this hard moment," boss Ruben Amorim said earlier this month.

"Now, it's time (for United) to help Licha.

"I think it's a bad situation. Let's wait to assess things with the doctor, but I think it's a serious situation."

There is hope Lisandro will be available again in August.