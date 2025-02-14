Tribal Football
Most Read
Furious Qatar consider pulling out of PSG
Chelsea boss Maresca announces Jackson blow; declares Jorgensen his No1
Chelsea's decision to sign Willian meant they couldn't chase Man Utd's Garnacho this winter
Leicester fans plan protest for Arsenal clash

Man Utd defender Lisandro undergoes surgery

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd defender Lisandro undergoes surgery
Man Utd defender Lisandro undergoes surgeryAction Plus
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has undergone surgery to repair his torn ACL.

The centre half is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering the injury against Crystal Palace on February 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Martinez went down following an innocuous clash with Palace winger Ismaila Sarr late in the game.

"Licha is really important for us, not just as a football player, but as a character, especially in this hard moment," boss Ruben Amorim said earlier this month. 

"Now, it's time (for United) to help Licha.

"I think it's a bad situation. Let's wait to assess things with the doctor, but I think it's a serious situation."

There is hope Lisandro will be available again in August.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez LisandroManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd defender Lisandro slams "jinx" Scholes
Man Utd boss Amorim speaks on new signings, Rashford's departure and Martinez's ACL injury
Man Utd announce Lisandro knee injury