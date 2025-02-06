Man Utd announce Lisandro knee injury

Manchester United have announced Lisandro Martinez has suffered a serious knee injury.

The Argentina defender broke down during Sunday's defeat to Crystal Palace.

United said in a statement this morning: "Manchester United can confirm that Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace.

"Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way."