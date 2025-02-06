Tribal Football
Most Read
Villa signing Rashford loses three sponsorship deals
Villa offered Watkins to Arsenal for £60M but...
Man Utd interested in a £25M move for Flamengo right-back Franca
Lecce president Sticchi Damiani on Dorgu's sale: Man Utd said 'now or never'

Man Utd announce Lisandro knee injury

Paul Vegas
Man Utd announce Lisandro knee injury
Man Utd announce Lisandro knee injuryAction Plus
Manchester United have announced Lisandro Martinez has suffered a serious knee injury.

The Argentina defender broke down during Sunday's defeat to Crystal Palace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United said in a statement this morning: "Manchester United can confirm that Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury to his cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace.

"Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez LisandroManchester UnitedCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Scholes picks out what has been "odd" about Man Utd warm-up before games
Ally McCoist exclusive: Man City collapse no surprise; convinced Aston Villa can rescue Rashford
Man Utd captain Fernandes admits his side simply weren't good enough against Palace