Man Utd defender Lisandro announces successful knee surgery

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has announced he's undergone successful knee surgery.

Lisandro suffered the injury against Crystal Palace a fortnight ago.

"Today, after going through several stormy days where I allowed myself to feel and accept my sadness, helplessness, insecurities, fears, and a deep emotional imbalance, I am reconnecting with my essence and my values, which help me see things from a kinder and more positive perspective," the 27-year-old posted on his social channels.

"I feel immense gratitude for the incredible work and support of Man Utd, Argentina, my family, friends, team-mates, and everyone who took the time to send me a message of encouragement.

"The surgery went perfectly!! Now it’s time to give it my all, with heart and soul, in the rehabilitation process."