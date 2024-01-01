Man Utd defender Evans: I admire Ten Hag; Ruud and Rene have made difference

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans says he enjoys playing for manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is again under pressure with United currently sitting 14th on the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Evans says: "He is a very determined man and I admire him for this. I see that he has very rigid principles in the way he wants to work and in the way he is as a person and he changes very rarely. He shows real strength, of who he believes he is and who he wants to be. I admire him for this strength and for the courage to continue.

"He is always very positive and his message is always the same and very consistent. It is important, because the job of the managers is to create an environment and a culture within the club, to continue to push to improve the results and obviously the position in the league."

He also said: "Defensively the coach has always tried to play a high pressing. He has tried to put a bit more emphasis on knowing when we need to defend deeper. We are still working on that and I am sure the coach is very happy with it. We have probably become a bit more zonal markers in defence this season. With the new coaches coming in, Ruud (van Nistelrooy) has been very influential and Rene (Hake) has analysed the games and made sure every little detail is picked up, making sure we are in the right position.

"I feel like defensively we have improved and I hope that to win games you need to be good defensively. And the flip side of that is that we have increased our goals and added that component to our game."