Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is prepared to utilise Jonny Evans as a left-back.

With left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both injured, United are struggling to cope in that position.

Advertisement Advertisement

Diogo Dalot has been operating on the left side of defense, but has not impressed this season.

Per The Mirror, Ten Hag was impressed with Evans in the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa.

He was man of the match in that contest, albeit when he was playing as a central defender.