Man Utd boss Amorim singles out Yoro error for Forest defeat

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has spoken about the team’s failure in recent games.

The Red Devils lost to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in the span of a few days in the Premier League.

As they sit in 13th spot, United have the distraction of a Europa League game against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday.

Asked about the Forest game, Amorim stated: "It is really simple. I think against Nottingham (Forest) we should pass the ball a little bit quicker, so it is with safety but a little bit more quicker when everything is blocked.

“For me the most important point is that every player should be in the good position to start when we play. We were controlling the game and we started the second half very well and if you remember one play, Leny Yoro makes a one-two, jumps and then makes a bad pass.

“He (gives them) a counter attack and then, a goal. We have to continue to play in the same way but with a low block. It is this kind of details and you have to play the ball by preparing to lose the ball sometimes.

“These kind of points are really important in our team because in the past, and still, in this moment you can see a lot of moments like this. I can remember just from the top of my head, the game against Liverpool, all the goals were mostly like that and we are doing work on that. You see the same thing last week so we are trying to improve with the ball but also the way when you can lose the ball, you are covering our own goal."

On his first few weeks at the club, Amorim added: "I already knew it. You guys ask, I respond. I already knew it was a big job and I have a long way to go. It is really important to win away and even in the league, we know that it is really tough to win away in the Premier League.

“We are Manchester United and we have to improve on that but also in winning at home, because we lost the last game. It is really important to go to the next stage to win tomorrow because of all of that. It is really important for us as a club, as a team, in this moment that if you pass to the next stage without play-off you take two games from our schedule and that is massive. For some teams it is nothing but for us it is really important.

“But we are facing a team that maybe a lot of people in England don't know the name of but they are unbeaten at home. In Europe they are very strong they run a lot and we cannot play the game one v one in all of the pitch like they want, we have to have possession, we have to control transitions and we have to be very good in second phases, like after crosses, then next cross. We have to improve in these details.

“We have to be so much better in set-pieces and we have to win it. It is so important that we win but not just win but (also) to play well. Tomorrow is going to be really really tough. Ty is prepared for that and he is going to play so we are really prepared for the game."

