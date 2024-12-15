Bogarde convinced Man Utd defender De Ligt returning to his best

Former Holland and Chelsea defender Winston Bogarde is convinced Matthijs de Ligt is returning to his best at Manchester United.

Bogarde admits he's a fan of De Ligt.

“Every step he has made has been a good one," Bogarde stated on .

“He went to Italy, the mecca of defense, and he held up very well. I think we met again at the right time. I already trained him at Ajax, so I know Matthijs quite long and well."

Hans Kraay Jr then broke in.

“Can I ask something very stupid?" he proposed. “Has Matthijs de Ligt become a bit slower in recent years?”

Bogarde responded: “I don't necessarily think a little slower. I think he is slightly less positionally.

“He is not the fastest, but it is about how you are positionally so that you compensate for that speed.

“If you are slightly better, it looks like it is fast, but then you estimate the situation well. ”

René Hake, who worked with De Ligt at Manchester United for several months, joined the conversation.

“I think Matthijs needs a lot of games to grow in it. Only it is also about adapting to the Premier League, compared to the German league.”

