Man Utd defender De Ligt full of praise for ex-Ajax teammate Blind

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt admits his former Ajax teammate Daley Blind was his best centre-half partner.

De Ligt played with Blind at Ajax before leaving for Juventus.

Speaking to Sky Sports, De Ligt was asked about the best defender he has played with.

He said, “I have played with so many great defenders, with Virgil van Dijk, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Dayot Upamecano…

"If I had to name one person I was really comfortable with and had a good connection with, it was Daley Blind. We felt each other exactly and knew where to help people. That was the best connection I've had so far."

