Man Utd defender De Ligt: Has Ten Hag changed since Ajax...?

Matthijs de Ligt, a recent signing at Manchester United, has spoken about manager Erik ten Hag.

De ligt observed that while Ten Hag retains much of his coaching style from Ajax, the challenges of the Premier League are different.

With Manchester United facing a tough start to the season, finding themselves in 13th place after six games with just two victories, Ten Hag is in danger of the sack.

Asked if he was a similar coach to when they were at Ajax, De Ligt said: “Yes, for the most part. But the resilience in the Eredivisie is very different than here in the Premier League.

"Every club here has a manager at a very high tactical level, and you have to be able to respond to that.”

Ten Hag added: "I'm not anxious (about losing my job). We're in here together. We made an agreement this summer, the ownership, the leadership, and we are all behind it.

"We have proven that in the last two years that we win and I have proven in my career that I always win. In the last six years I have eight trophies. In all my six seasons, there were always trophies."