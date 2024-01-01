Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd cut loose two senior physios

Man Utd cut loose two senior physios
Man Utd cut loose two senior physios
Man Utd cut loose two senior physiosAction Plus
Manchester United are making big changes to their medical department this week.

The Red Devils endured a miserable campaign on the injury front last season.Now it appears, according to The Mail, that United have let first-team physios Richard Merron and John Davin leave.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The two have been at the club for many decades, with Merron joining 23 years ago and Davin in 1997.

Gary O’Driscoll is in charge of an overhaul of United’s medical department this summer.

He is working with new investors INEOS to ensure this area of the club is top of the line.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRichards OmarManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd paid £40M to complete Ratcliffe share purchase
Ex-Man Utd striker McNeill delighted with Sheffield Wednesday move
Amass, Collyer set for Man Utd preseason chance