Man Utd cut loose two senior physios

Manchester United are making big changes to their medical department this week.

The Red Devils endured a miserable campaign on the injury front last season.Now it appears, according to The Mail, that United have let first-team physios Richard Merron and John Davin leave.

Advertisement Advertisement

The two have been at the club for many decades, with Merron joining 23 years ago and Davin in 1997.

Gary O’Driscoll is in charge of an overhaul of United’s medical department this summer.

He is working with new investors INEOS to ensure this area of the club is top of the line.