Man Utd considering unwanted Chelsea winger in Sancho swap deal

Manchester United are still mulling over a possible deal to bring Raheem Sterling to the club.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City winger is on the market as he is no longer wanted at Chelsea.

Per Manchester Evening News, United are somewhat tempted by the veteran as a low cost signing.

They would then be able to move Jadon Sancho in the opposite direction to Chelsea.

The issue is Sterling’s wage packet, which is more than United would be willing to pay him.

Sterling is under contract at Chelsea until 2027, which means he is owed a huge sum in eventual wages.