Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd consider selling Old Trafford naming rights

Man Utd consider selling Old Trafford naming rights
Man Utd consider selling Old Trafford naming rights
Man Utd consider selling Old Trafford naming rightsAction Plus
Manchester United are said to be considering selling the naming rights to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are exploring every option available to them regarding stadium financing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

New investors INEOS want to either redevelop Old Trafford or build a new stadium.

New chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has proposed the idea as a way of raising funds for such projects.

The Red Devils already have existing debt, while INEOS are reluctant to put too much of their own money into the club.

Per The Athletic, United may keep the name Old Trafford, but have a brand as an associated partner.

For instance, such an arrangement is taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, with EE as the sponsor.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Geordie legend Waddle slams Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe over Ashworth push
Gilberto baffled Man Utd seeking Casemiro buyer
Man Utd face Prem competition for PSG midfielder Ugarte