Man Utd consider selling Old Trafford naming rights

Manchester United are said to be considering selling the naming rights to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are exploring every option available to them regarding stadium financing.

New investors INEOS want to either redevelop Old Trafford or build a new stadium.

New chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has proposed the idea as a way of raising funds for such projects.

The Red Devils already have existing debt, while INEOS are reluctant to put too much of their own money into the club.

Per The Athletic, United may keep the name Old Trafford, but have a brand as an associated partner.

For instance, such an arrangement is taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, with EE as the sponsor.