Athletic Bilbao star Williams keen to hear from Arsenal, Spurs
Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams is keen to hear from Premier League clubs at the end of the season.

After resisting a move to Barcelona last summer, Williams signed a new deal with Athletic Club.

However, the Athletic says the Spain international is now warming to the prospect of a move to England for next season.

Watching developments are Arsenal and Tottenham, with the former already preparing an offer for Athletic's consideration.

It's suggested Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is prioritising a move for Williams, who he regards highly.

Williams' contract with Athletic runs to 2027.

 

