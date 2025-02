Manchester United have confirmed news of Amad Diallo's ankle injury.

However, United have not gone into detail over the extent of the setback.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's been suggested Amad has suffered ligament damage and won't be seen again this season.

But United says: "We can confirm that Amad has maintained an ankle injury in training that is expected to keep him out for a number of weeks.

"Setbacks are set-ups for comeback."