Amad comments amid claims his Man Utd season over

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo's season could be over.

Amad has suffered ankle ligament damage and it's suggested he could be sidelined until the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfielder posted to social media: "Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season.

"Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!!

"Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for."

Ahead of tonight's trip to Tottenham, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer could also be missing.