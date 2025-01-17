Man Utd's De Ligt says Amad has the confidence needed to lead to side to more victories

Man Utd's De Ligt: Amad really important for us
Manchester United center half Matthijs de Ligt hailed teammate Amad on Thursday night.
The Ivory Coast international scored three goals in a 3-1 win over Southampton.
Having trailed the Saints at home, United were staring down a fourth successive Premier League home loss before Amad struck a late triple.
"He is really important at the moment," De Ligt told MUTV.
"He has signed a new contract and he is here for a long time.
"He has a lot of confidence right now and this is something that we need, especially in the period that we are (in), because it is difficult to have a lot of confidence if, as a team, you are not winning games or are going through a rough period.
"I am really happy that a player with his quality has a lot of confidence so that he could help us today."