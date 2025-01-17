Man Utd's De Ligt says Amad has the confidence needed to lead to side to more victories

Manchester United center half Matthijs de Ligt hailed teammate Amad on Thursday night.

The Ivory Coast international scored three goals in a 3-1 win over Southampton.

Having trailed the Saints at home, United were staring down a fourth successive Premier League home loss before Amad struck a late triple.

"He is really important at the moment," De Ligt told MUTV.

"He has signed a new contract and he is here for a long time.

"He has a lot of confidence right now and this is something that we need, especially in the period that we are (in), because it is difficult to have a lot of confidence if, as a team, you are not winning games or are going through a rough period.

"I am really happy that a player with his quality has a lot of confidence so that he could help us today."