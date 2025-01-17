Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim calls out four players after victory over Southampton
Man City request Eintracht Frankfurt leave Marmoush out of BVB clash, but...
Arsenal's plan to sell Gabriel Jesus ends as deals for Gyokeres and Sesko collapse
Man Utd urged to seek Rashford swap in AC Milan talks

Man Utd's De Ligt: Amad really important for us

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd's De Ligt says Amad has the confidence needed to lead to side to more victories
Man Utd's De Ligt says Amad has the confidence needed to lead to side to more victoriesTribalfootball
Manchester United center half Matthijs de Ligt hailed teammate Amad on Thursday night. 

The Ivory Coast international scored three goals in a 3-1 win over Southampton

Advertisement
Advertisement

Having trailed the Saints at home, United were staring down a fourth successive Premier League home loss before Amad struck a late triple. 

"He is really important at the moment," De Ligt told MUTV.  

"He has signed a new contract and he is here for a long time. 

"He has a lot of confidence right now and this is something that we need, especially in the period that we are (in), because it is difficult to have a lot of confidence if, as a team, you are not winning games or are going through a rough period. 

"I am really happy that a player with his quality has a lot of confidence so that he could help us today." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiallo Amadde Ligt MatthijsManchester UnitedSouthampton
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim has warning for Amad after hat-trick performance
Southampton goalkeeper Ramsdale on Man Utd defeat: We were so good for 75mins
Juric demands Southampton players act smarter after Man Utd defeat