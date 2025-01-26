Man Utd confident of Heaven deal after Old Trafford visit

Manchester United are growing confident of signing Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven.

Off contract in June, Heaven is preparing to leave the Gunners this year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting United are in talks with the teen about a move north.

And Heaven was seen at Old Trafford on Thursday for United's Europa League win against Rangers.

The defender was in Germany the previous week to meet with Borussia Dortmund officials.