Man Utd comms chief admits board "unhappy with start to season"

Toby Craig: Man Utd board "are not happy with the men’s first team’s start to the season"

Manchester United chief communications officer Toby Craig and Collette Roche, United's chief operating officer, have spoken on the team's disappointing start to the season.

Erik ten Hag's continued struggles as manager came to an end last weekend with a second half win over Brentford. The Dutchman's start has been poor, however, with his side sitting in 12th place.

Ten Hag survived the international break despite a five-game winless streak and blamed the media for “creating fairy tales” and “lies” about a possible sacking, insisting he had the backing of the board.

"The noise is only coming from the media, from you guys,” he said. “From some of you, not all of you, but some of you. Bringing up stories, creating stories, creating fairy tales, making noise, bringing lies. Because I know we are all on one page in this club. I told this before the break, I told several journalists, they didn't believe me. I see the reports, but internal in the club it's quiet.”

Craig opened up about the club’s difficult start at a recent fans' forum.

He said, "Clearly we are not happy with the men’s first team’s start to the season and results are not where we want them to be. There is a huge amount of change going on.

"We believe we came out of the summer transfer window with a stronger squad, but it’s one that is still evolving with a number of younger players who will keep getting better.

"So, there have been changes on the pitch, but also off the pitch with (sporting director) Dan Ashworth and (technical director) Jason Wilcox joining the club. They are transforming our sporting structure off the pitch.

"Whilst the main focus of the fans’ forum has always been on fan issues, we will endeavour to keep the forum briefed on football developments and provide access to football leadership from time to time."

Roche also acknowledged that the process of turning the club around will take time and that there is a long way to go before United are back fighting for the title.

"We have to acknowledge up front that this is not always an easy or straightforward process. On the pitch, you will all be well aware that it has been a difficult start to the season for the men’s first team.

"But everyone at Carrington is working hard to put things back on track with three-quarters of the season still to go."