FA to investigate Man Utd coach Fletcher blast for match officials

Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher could be facing an FA charge in the coming weeks.

He was furious with match officials at half time of United’s 2-1 win over Brentford at home.

Fletcher’s ire was surrounding Matthijs De Ligt, who was forced off by the referee for having blood on his head.

United conceded from a corner before half time, when De Ligt had been off the field.

Referee Samuel Barrott appeared to stick with the rules regarding De Ligt needing to go off for bandaging.

United boss Erik ten Hag and his assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy were given yellow cards.