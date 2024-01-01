Man Utd coach explains holding back Gore

Manchester United believe that Dan Gore's present absence through injury may be a blessing.

The youngster is now back in light training after a lengthy recovery from a shoulder injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Gore had to miss preseason and a lot of game time for the Under-21s, he did get a chance to recover from various ailments in the meantime.

"He's come back from injury and it goes back to what we discussed, keeping your focus when you’re out of the game and doing work in the gym. He’s had a setback," said Under-21 assistant manager Dave Hughes.

"You’ve got to able to manage your own emotions and expectations. Being able to realize where you are and also for every professional player, they are going to have a setback with an injury.

"If you go through your journey without a setback, I’m not sure you develop the tools to understand how to deal with that further down the line. I’m sure Dan would have reflected on that.

"He’s probably developed patience and personal awareness at how to manage himself at being disappointed that he can’t play and that will all stand him in good stead.

"It might be in a few weeks if he gets a suspension, or whatever it is, they are all skills to equip young, high-potential individuals to be successful in the long term."