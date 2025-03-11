Tribal Football
Most Read
HE'S BACK! Pogba suspension ends in less than 24 hours
Marseille coach De Zerbi axes Greenwood in Lens defeat: I need more!
West Ham announce that Antonio will return for Newcastle clash after horror crash
Chelsea to steal away Man Utd midfielder Mainoo after huge wage demands are made

Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe on axing Sir Alex: Grumpy at first

Paul Vegas
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe on axing Sir Alex: Grumpy at first
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe on axing Sir Alex: Grumpy at firstAction Plus
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe admits Sir Alex Ferguson offered a "grumpy" initial response to news that they'd be pulling his ambassador's role.

Ferguson £2m-a-year job was axed last year as part of Ratcliffe's cut-backs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ineos chief detailed the meeting he held with former United manager Ferguson when speaking with BBC Sport: "I take my hat off to Alex.

"I sat down with Alex, just the two of us in the room, and I said 'look, the club isn’t where you may think it is. It is spending more than it’s earning and we’re going to finish up in some difficulties. Honestly, we can’t really afford to continue to pay you £2 million a year'.

"I said 'I’m going to leave it with you, let you have a think about it'. 

"It was very grown up. Maybe a little bit grumpy at the beginning but he got it, and he came back three days later, after talking to his son, and said 'fine, I’m going to step away from it. My decision'. 

"I think it reflects really well on Alex, because he put the club before himself."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFerguson AlexManchester United
Related Articles
Menez: What would've happened if I hadn't rejected Man Utd and Sir Alex?
Van Persie reflects on Wenger, Ferguson advice after taking Feyenoord job
Kenyon raps Man Utd owners: You don't let that happen