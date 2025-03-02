Kenyon raps Man Utd owners: You don't let that happen

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Former Manchester United chief executive Peter Kenyon says the twin departures of Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill at the same time was a root cause for the club's downfall.

Former manager Ferguson and CEO Gill both stepped down in 2013.

Kenyon, speaking on the Business of Sport podcast, said: “The downfall of United was the success of United in that they didn’t have a succession plan.

"You don’t let the two people who have influenced the club for many years, the manager and the CEO, to leave at the same time. It’s a joke. You should be shot for that.

"What business would let their two key employees walk out of the door on the same day? You don’t even know where the plug sockets are to plug stuff in! Don’t get me on that. It really annoys me.”

