Man Utd closing deal for Reading prospect Mpofu

Manchester United are closing a deal for Reading prospect Cameron Mpofu.

The Manchester Evening News says United are set to clinch the signing of the 15 year-old Scotland youth international.

Advertisement Advertisement

United are currently working through Premier League red-tape to complete the deeal.

Mpofu will join United's U16 academy team.

United have also snapped up Australia youth international James Overy and Silva Mexes from Ipswich Town.