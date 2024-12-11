Man Utd close to signing Paraguayan wonderkid as Amorim's first signing as manager

Manchester United may have snagged the first signing of the Ruben Amorim era.

The Red Devils are serious about overhauling their squad for the Portuguese manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Athletic and other outlets, the club are close to signing Paraguayan teenager Diego Leon.

The left-back is set to join in the winter and will initially play with the club’s youth team.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United are sorting out the transfer fee and personal terms at present.

Leon started 18 of Cerro Porteno's Primera Division Clausura matches across the 2024 season.

He helped his club finish sixth in the league and caught the eye of scouts and fans.