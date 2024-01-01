Man Utd clinch agreement with Overy

Manchester United have stolen a march on Premier League rivals to complete the signing of whizkid James Overy.

The youngster is coming into the United academy after agreeing to a scholarship deal.

Per the Manchester Evening News, the 16-year-old former Perth Glory star is happy to move to Carrington.

He has been playing for Newton Abbot Spurs' first team in the ninth tier of English football.

Overy had impressed during a pre-season friendly for Perth last summer against West Ham United, when he was only 15.

Now he will get a chance to showcase his talent at the top end of youth football.