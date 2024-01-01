Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd clinch agreement with Overy

Man Utd clinch agreement with Overy
Man Utd clinch agreement with Overy
Man Utd clinch agreement with OveryAction Plus
Manchester United have stolen a march on Premier League rivals to complete the signing of whizkid James Overy.

The youngster is coming into the United academy after agreeing to a scholarship deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per the Manchester Evening News, the 16-year-old former Perth Glory star is happy to move to Carrington.

He has been playing for Newton Abbot Spurs' first team in the ninth tier of English football.

Overy had impressed during a pre-season friendly for Perth last summer against West Ham United, when he was only 15.

Now he will get a chance to showcase his talent at the top end of youth football.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedPerth GloryA-LeagueOvery Jack
Related Articles
Man Utd closing deal for teenage fullback James Overy
Flamengo chasing Man Utd winger Pellistri
Denmark striker Hojlund: Failing to score against Slovenia won't weigh on me