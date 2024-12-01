Tribal Football
Man Utd chiefs rate Mazraoui "best signing in years"
Manchester United chiefs believe Noussair Mazraoui is the best signing they've made in years.

That's according to Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Noussair Mazraoui is considered internally as one of the best purchases in years at Manchester United." Plettenberg reported on Friday.

“Both the club management and the technical staff are very satisfied with his performance.  

“Mazraoui is considered an absolute leader. He is expected to grow even further in this role under Rúben Amorim.”

 

