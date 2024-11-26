Amorim makes clear Mazraoui place in Man Utd plans

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has lavished praise on one of his new players.

The Portuguese has been trying to give his squad a morale boost by praising them publicly.

After a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town, he was particularly happy with Noussair Mazraoui.

"Mazraoui is so smart," Amorim told Premier League Productions after the game.

“I think Mazraoui is so important for us, he can play anywhere. That kind of player is so crucial for our future."

Former United boss Erik ten Hag is the one that brought his ex-Ajax star Mazraoui to Old Trafford this past summer.

