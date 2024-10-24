Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Ajax discussing move for Man Utd attacker Antony
Ajax discussing move for Man Utd attacker Antony
Ajax chiefs are discussing whether to move for Manchester United attacker Antony.

The Brazil international is being linked with a loan move away in January.

De Telegraaf's Mike Verweij declared: "Within Ajax there is also quite a bit of doubt about Antony, whether or not to bring it back.  

"There is an internal discussion about this. I would certainly stop that discussion after seeing Wout Weghorst, Davy Klaassen and Bertrand Traoré. When Antony returns to the Eredivisie, he imagines himself in the children's paradise. You can easily score a lot there.

“Alone, at Ajax there is a thought that a Brazilian with a lot of money, who has not shown it at Manchester United and is also reasonably well off ... Whether you should get him, or whether it is a good decision. But I think that is a good decision.''

