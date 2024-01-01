Ajax could re-sign Antony after failed move to Man Utd

Ajax could re-sign Anthony after failed move to Man Utd

Eredivisie side Ajax are unsure about the idea of re-signing a former player in the winter or summer.

The Dutch giants are being linked to their former winger Antony from Manchester United.

United spent £86M to bring in the Brazilian to the club on the say-so of manager Erik ten Hag back in 2022.

However, Antony has been a huge flop at United and is now relegated to being an impact player off the bench.

According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Ajax are not sure if a move for Antony makes sense.

Unless the deal is a loan with United paying most of his wages, he may not be in Ajax’s budget.