Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact

Manchester United could be in line to hire a French footballing legend as manager.

Jean-Claude Blanc, Ineos' chief executive officer of sport, has been speaking with Zinedine Zidane.

Blanc previously worked at Paris Saint-Germain and has a lot of experience in the sport.

According to The Independent, United’s minority owners INEOS greatly admire Zidane.

They believe he would have the personality and the charisma to take on the manager’s job.

Whether he wants it is unclear, given he does not speak English as fluently as he does French and Spanish.