Man Utd chief Berrada urges patience from fans: We can't put a timescale

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has called for patience as the club rebuilds.

The newly arrived chief executive believes that bringing the club to the very top is a lengthy process.

Advertisement Advertisement

Berrada only started working at United since the summer, as he was brought in by new owners INEOS.

Asked about the timetable for success, Berrada stated to BBC: "It's almost impossible to put a timescale to that question. When you look at the teams who have been successful consistently for many years it's because they have the right coach, have signed the right players and have the right structure.

"You need to take good decisions consistently for many years to get into a position where you are a financially sustainable club that is competing to win every single competition. That is where we want to be.

"We don't want to just win one Premier League and be satisfied. We want to create a team that is capable of competing for the Champions League, for the Premier League and for the domestic cups on a consistent basis. To build that, we need to be doing more of what we have done in this window.

"Dan (Ashworth) and the team did a fantastic job in the negotiations process. If you make a mistake and you overspend or get a player who can cost you too much, it can set you back. Which is why you need to be able to take those decisions and make the right ones consistently over time to be in a position to win consistently.

"There will be some mistakes that we made, it's normal there are certain factors we can't control. But all of the controllables, we are going to put our best foot forward to get it right."