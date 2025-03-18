Man Utd chief Berrada defends ticket price increase after MUST statement

The Manchester United Supporters Trust has admitted disappointment with the club's decision to up season ticket prices for next season.

United will raise prices by 5 per cent for the new season.

A MUST statement read: "For several months we have argued long and hard that the club need to look at the big picture and freeze ticket prices for next season.

"Other clubs have done that already and at United it would have sent a powerful message about the need for everyone to pull together to get the club out of the very difficult position it finds itself in."

In response, United chief exec Omar Berrada said: "We understand that any price rise is unwelcome, especially during a period of under-performance on the pitch, and we listened carefully to the strong arguments put forward by the FAB (Fan Advisory Board) in favour of a freeze.

"However, the club has decided it would not be right to keep prices unchanged while costs rise and the club continues to face financial issues.

"We have kept the increase to the lowest possible level and protected our youngest season ticket holders from any rises, while ensuring the club remains financially strong enough to invest in improving the team."