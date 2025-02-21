Man Utd CEO Berrada sends warning to staff as news leaks of internal changes

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has reportedly sent a strict warning to staff this week.

Berrada made it clear that leaking club information will be treated as “gross misconduct” and could lead to dismissal.

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival last February, details of internal changes at Old Trafford have consistently surfaced in the media.

In response, Ineos is tightening control over sensitive information as they push forward with their ambitious overhaul of the club.

According to The Telegraph, Berrada issued a detailed 580-word email to employees this week, reinforcing the club’s stance on confidentiality.

A section of Berrada's email read: "Anyone disclosing information outside of the club is breaching their obligations of confidentiality, and we are very clear that this will be considered gross misconduct."