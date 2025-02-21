Man Utd's former sporting director Ashworth sacked due to lack of football knowledge

Manchester United parted ways with Dan Ashworth after just five months, citing concerns over his effectiveness in the role.

Appointed as sporting director last July, Ashworth’s move from Newcastle was delayed due to prolonged negotiations.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he was dismissed in December, with United’s decision costing the club a total of £4.1 million in compensation and severance.

That amount includes the fee paid to Newcastle as well as Ashworth’s payoff upon leaving Old Trafford.

Reports now suggest United lost faith in Ashworth after questioning the depth of his football knowledge.

According to the Daily Mail, the club failed to conduct thorough due diligence before hiring him.