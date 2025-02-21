Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
Arsenal chances of Firmino deal nosedive
Sheikh Jassim keeping tabs on Man Utd developments
Grealish is set to leave Man City this summer as Guardiola looks to overhaul his squad

Man Utd's former sporting director Ashworth sacked due to lack of football knowledge

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd's former sporting director Ashworth sacked due to lack of football knowledge
Man Utd's former sporting director Ashworth sacked due to lack of football knowledgeAction Plus
Manchester United parted ways with Dan Ashworth after just five months, citing concerns over his effectiveness in the role.

Appointed as sporting director last July, Ashworth’s move from Newcastle was delayed due to prolonged negotiations.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he was dismissed in December, with United’s decision costing the club a total of £4.1 million in compensation and severance.

That amount includes the fee paid to Newcastle as well as Ashworth’s payoff upon leaving Old Trafford.

Reports now suggest United lost faith in Ashworth after questioning the depth of his football knowledge.

According to the Daily Mail, the club failed to conduct thorough due diligence before hiring him.

Mentions
Manchester UnitedNewcastle UtdPremier League
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag
Three huge talking points ahead of the Premier League weekend
Chelsea lead 13 club battle for Copenhagen whiz Bardghji