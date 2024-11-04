Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy admits "thin" midfield numbers

Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is hoping to have more players available in midweek.

The Dutchman had to put a lot of young players on the bench during a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

As Van Nistelrooy prepares for PAOK in the Europa League in midweek and Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend, he hopes to have more options.

“No, we were thin,” Van Nistelrooy stated to MUTV after the Chelsee game.

“We had some young lads on the bench who are very talented and will be very important for the future.

“As you say we are thin, especially in midfield.

“We had no midfielders on the bench, but we hope we can bring some back for the coming week so we can have more options from the bench.”