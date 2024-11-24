Man Utd captain Fernandes: What I expect from Amorim

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is eager to help new manager Ruben Amorim get his methods across to the players.

Amorim takes charge of United for the first time today at Ipswich.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's his ideas, we just have to get into them and do the best we can," Fernandes told Sky Sports.

"I think communication was part of his success and I think he's really good at that. We can't focus too far because I think that's been our problem lately, working too much ahead of us.

"My role is to push everyone to get on board with the coaching staff, with new ideas, to make everyone understand that we're going to go in a different way now and we have to be the ones most excited for that."

Fernandes also said: "The manager pointed out some things he thinks need to be changed by us and we have to follow that.

"Obviously not everyone starts, not everyone plays, but everyone's going to be involved, and he wants everyone to feel the same attention and the same desire to win."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play