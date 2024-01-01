Man Utd captain Fernandes: I let down my teammates - but it was never a red card

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says he "let down" his teammates after defeat at home to Tottenham.

United collapsed 3-0 against Spurs with Fernandes sent off before halftime.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "I just wanted to come and talk and be myself because my team-mates deserve that for what they have done in the game playing with one man less. Particularly as I was the man sent off, the one that let them down.

"The team showed a lot of character, a lot of resilience, a lot of fight. They tried. It wasn't easy.

"Never a red card, that is my view. I agree that it is a foul but it is never a foul. The referee tried to tell me that as he saw it was a clear contact with the studs, no. I didn't touch him with the studs or even the foot, it was my ankle. It is a clear foul.

"If he wants to give me a yellow because they are going to go on a counter then I agree. But more than that, no. It is not the case."

On the game being tough before the red card, he added: "Yes I think we struggled a bit. We tried to force it a little bit, to rush it and go too quick. When they have the high line we made mistakes on the ball and then we got punished and it didn't go the way we wanted from there.

"Then the red card makes it worse. I have to appreciate all the effort my team-mates have done to try and return to the game but it wasn't possible. They showed great effort and character and I was happy for that."