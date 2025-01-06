Tribal Football
Most Read
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call
Brown urges Man Utd boss Amorim to move for Rooney
Liverpool clash with Man Utd in danger of being called off
Fulham boss Silva wary of Ipswich's young attacking duo

Man Utd captain Fernandes: We can't be happy with Liverpool point

Paul Vegas
Man Utd captain Fernandes: We can't be happy with Liverpool point
Man Utd captain Fernandes: We can't be happy with Liverpool pointAction Plus
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes insists they deserved more after Sunday's 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

Amad struck late to earn the point for the visitors at Anfield.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fernandes later said: "We are not pleased with a point. We can't say that it is not a good point because it is but we cannot be pleased with a point. We came here to win the game.

"We probably had the biggest chance at the end of the game. I think overall the performance was good for the team. The frustrating thing is that we can't understand why we can't do this week in, week out.

"We need to look forward, get the positives from this and go forward thinking that this has to be our level, this has to be our standard. You can win, you can lose, you can draw like today but this has to be our level.

"Results are the most important things in football, at the end of the game, everyone wants to win. I'm really pleased with everyone today, the work rate, the quality on the ball, the personality to get on the ball to try to do things was really good. This is what we have to look forward to do more and more.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFernandes BrunoLiverpoolManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd score late to claim point in four-goal thriller with Liverpool
Liverpool boss Slot eager to highlight traveling support: The noise is constant
Man Utd defender De Ligt: Amorim back three not so different to Ten Hag