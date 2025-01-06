Man Utd captain Fernandes: We can't be happy with Liverpool point

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes insists they deserved more after Sunday's 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

Amad struck late to earn the point for the visitors at Anfield.

Fernandes later said: "We are not pleased with a point. We can't say that it is not a good point because it is but we cannot be pleased with a point. We came here to win the game.

"We probably had the biggest chance at the end of the game. I think overall the performance was good for the team. The frustrating thing is that we can't understand why we can't do this week in, week out.

"We need to look forward, get the positives from this and go forward thinking that this has to be our level, this has to be our standard. You can win, you can lose, you can draw like today but this has to be our level.

"Results are the most important things in football, at the end of the game, everyone wants to win. I'm really pleased with everyone today, the work rate, the quality on the ball, the personality to get on the ball to try to do things was really good. This is what we have to look forward to do more and more.