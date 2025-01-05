Liverpool boss Slot eager to highlight traveling support: The noise is constant

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has hailed the traveling support this season.

The Dutchman was eager to highlight the away fans in today's match programme notes for the clash with Manchester United at Anfield.

Slot wrote: "As this is our first game of 2025, I would like to wish all of our supporters a Happy New Year. I am sure all of you have ambitions for the next 12 months – some of which we probably share – so I hope as many of them are realised as possible.

"I was only at Liverpool for the second half of 2024 but I already know what a wonderful club this is, with fans who give us incredible backing wherever we play, so I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for that.

"We have done a lot of travelling of late, to Southampton, to Tottenham and to West Ham, and a constant feature has been the noise from the away end. Again, this is not something that any of us take for granted, which is why I want to bring extra attention to it.

"We will need similar backing today of course. The rivalry between Liverpool and United is one that people all around the world are aware of and the main reasons for that are the history and success of the two clubs involved and the quality of the contests that take place between them.

"The temptation for some will be to be drawn to the league table and to draw conclusions about what could happen today based solely on that. For me, this could only ever be a mistake.

"Even with my extremely limited knowledge of this fixture as a participant, I know full well that this is a game which comes down to performance on the day and not points on the board beforehand.

"This is not to say I do not recognise that United have been in a tough moment of late. Their results have not been what they would want and this is something that everyone at their club will want to put right. I would imagine they will feel that there would be no better place to start this process than at Anfield."