Matic: Man Utd will regret McTominay sale

Nemanja Matic says Manchester United will regret selling Scott McTominay to Napoli.

Matic left United two years ago for AS Roma and believes McTominay will enjoy success in Italy.

Advertisement Advertisement

He posted to social media: "My opinion is that Manchester United made a mistake in selling Scott McTominay, today it is difficult to replace a player like him.

"(Antonio) Conte is an intelligent man."

Now 36, Matic is playing in France for Olympique Lyon.