Paul Vegas
Man Utd captain Fernandes: Senior players must help Amorim
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says the senior players must help new manager Ruben Amorim settle in.

Fernandes believes Amorim will be good for the club's young players, but it's important the senior group also assist.

“I've seen many, many moments where players were struggling and he kept his faith in them,” he told manutd.com.

“He always goes to the press conference and always defends their players and always kept them on under himself to give them the best opportunity to shine.

“He had a really youthful team so they needed that and hopefully when he comes here he can do the same again with the youth.

“Us players with the most experience, we have to help him to get that and get the best out of every player at this club.”

