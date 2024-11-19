Man Utd calm as final member of Amorim team waits for visa

Manchester United are set to welcome another coach to their first team group this week.

Analyst Eduardo Rosalino will join head coach Ruben Amorim's staff as soon as his visa clears.

The 39-year-old has a different visa process to Amorim and the other coaches that are now at work.

Rosalino has a UEFA B coaching license, but are still waiting for paperwork to be signed off.Per the Manchester Evening News, United do not believe the matter will be a huge issue.

Rosalino was match analyst for Sporting B in 2013/14, before he spent a decade with the Sporting CP senior team.

