Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart
Lisandro rejects family request to get back to Man Utd and Amorim
Guti: I urged Real Madrid to sign these two Chelsea players as youngsters

Man Utd calm as final member of Amorim team waits for visa

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd calm as final member of Amorim team waits for visa
Man Utd calm as final member of Amorim team waits for visaLeague
Manchester United are set to welcome another coach to their first team group this week.

Analyst Eduardo Rosalino will join head coach Ruben Amorim's staff as soon as his visa clears.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 39-year-old has a different visa process to Amorim and the other coaches that are now at work.

Rosalino has a UEFA B coaching license, but are still waiting for paperwork to be signed off.Per the Manchester Evening News, United do not believe the matter will be a huge issue.

Rosalino was match analyst for Sporting B in 2013/14, before he spent a decade with the Sporting CP senior team.

 

 

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedSporting Lisbon
Related Articles
Man Utd set sights on Sporting Lisbon wonderkid who has worked with Amorim
Coventry owner King happy with Gyokeres sale: We'll get more when Sporting CP cash in
Man Utd pushing to close Quenda deal with Sporting CP