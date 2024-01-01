Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba reconnects with Juventus online
Fenerbahce turn to Man Utd winger Antony
Galatasaray target Casemiro makes new Man Utd decision
Man Utd boss Ten Hag returns to Utrecht to take charge

Man Utd bring in new director

Man Utd bring in new director
Man Utd bring in new director
Man Utd bring in new directorAction Plus
Manchester United are said to have appointed Sam Erith as performance director.

The Red Devils are pushing ahead with a revamp of many parts of their footballing structure.

Advertisement
Advertisement

One area that has seen them struggle in recent years is fitness and conditioning.

United players have struggled to remain fit, especially when juggling more than one competition.Per The Mail, sporting director Dan Ashworth targeted Erith, who will be starting on Monday.

He will be tasked with ensuring manager Erik ten Hag and his players have the best possible environment to work.

United have started the season with two defeats from their first three Premier League games.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
De Ligt speaks on Ten Hag discipline and Man Utd demands
De Ligt talks up Man Utd squad depth
Prem clubs offered Galatasaray target and free agent Yazici