Man Utd bring in new director

Manchester United are said to have appointed Sam Erith as performance director.

The Red Devils are pushing ahead with a revamp of many parts of their footballing structure.

Advertisement Advertisement

One area that has seen them struggle in recent years is fitness and conditioning.

United players have struggled to remain fit, especially when juggling more than one competition.Per The Mail, sporting director Dan Ashworth targeted Erith, who will be starting on Monday.

He will be tasked with ensuring manager Erik ten Hag and his players have the best possible environment to work.

United have started the season with two defeats from their first three Premier League games.