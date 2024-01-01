De Ligt talks up Man Utd squad depth

Tribal Football
De Ligt talks up Man Utd squad depthAction Plus
Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt admits they need a deep squad.

The Dutchman joined in the summer from Bayern Munich and will compete for a starting spot.

When all are fit, De Ligt will face competition from Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Leny Yoro for a starting spot.

"You can't do it with 11 players," the former Bayern man told United club media. 

"You need, actually, almost a minimum of like two good players in every position.

"Then it's about competition, and I think this competition makes everybody else a bigger player because you need to show every day that you are the best at your position, that you can help the team."

He added: "We have a lot of really talented young players. We have also the age group of, I think, 22 to 28. We have a lot of also really good, experienced players.

"I think that if you can blend this together, this will be a really good mix."

