Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Young players learning about pressure here

Manager Erik ten Hag says his players are learning to handle the pressure of being a Manchester United player.

Speaking ahead of today's clash with Tottenham, Ten Hag says his young team are adjusting to the pressure.

He stated: "I think we will be judged every game, and that's normal. And everyone is, for every game, expecting United is winning, and we know that, so that's not a secret for anyone.

"When you are in this club, you have to deal with this factor, and we do. And it doesn't matter, if you are young or old or whatever, but yeah, we have to cope with this, and we have to get, of course, the best out of it and, yeah, match expectations. Everyone has, but we know also, and as with other respects, yeah: young players, young squad, a new team.

"Yeah, that takes time. And we are going in a good direction, I think, in the last couple of weeks, and in many aspects of football. Now it's about: be more efficient, score more goals, because that will win you games."