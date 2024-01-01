Man Utd boss Ten Hag happy to argue with pundits

Tribal Football
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists he enjoys arguing with pundits.

Ten Hag has crossed swords with Jamie Redknapp and Alan Shearer in recent weeks.

He said ahead of today's clash with Tottenham: “Some give very good advice.

“For me, the best advice is stay clinical and see where the team is and which areas we have to improve.

“You can have an opinion about football and when you’re in the job, you have to deal with this. Respect the criticism.”

Ten Hag, however, also said: “I can’t take every criticism into account. I don’t read, of course, all the criticism.

“It’s not even possible. I don’t even want to know.

“Stay methodical, guide the team on the right pathway and make sure you make the right steps to get the best out of the team.”

