Sneijder confirms Man Utd return for Van Nistelrooy

Manchester United hero Ruud van Nistelrooy's move to join their coaching staff has been confirmed.

The Dutchman is closing in on a place on Erik ten Hag’s staff is only missing a few details.

Van Nistelrooy only needs his work visa so he can travel to England for pre-season.

Talking to talkSPORT, former Netherlands and Real Madrid midfielder Wesley Sneijder said when discussing Ten Hag and new Liverpool boss Arne Slot: "They are both good coaches. Slot did an amazing job with Feyenoord and at United, they are very confident with Ten Hag.

"He has extended his contract, also Ruud van Nistelrooy, I just got the news that he will be involved. 

“So I think they can do a big job because they have amazing players at United. There has to be a team, they need time."

