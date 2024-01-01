Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We want to win today at Wembley

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says they'll go for the win today against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Ten Hag says having beaten City in the FA Cup final, they can do it again today.

He stated, "We know already we can beat City and that doesn't depend on the result on Saturday and that will not change that belief because, yeah the FA Cup win was a much higher occasion than the game on Saturday, but nevertheless we want to win.

"We showed in all occasions - more than that one - that we can beat City. So we have to believe but we don't want to take risks with players and lose players for a long period, because that is what we have to take from last season. When you are getting in a pattern with (players) missing due to many injuries, missing players in the same unit of a team affects the results.

"And yeah, we want to go up in the season and to get the results but then players have to be available."